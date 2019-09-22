Alex Borstein's Marvelous Emmys 2019 Acceptance Speech Is Full of Girl Power

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 5:37 PM
Alex Borstein's speech did not disappoint!
During tonight's 2019 Emmys, all eyes were on the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category partly because of the tough competition with so many fierce ladies.
But as it turns out, presenters Amy Poehler and Catherine O'Hara had the honor of announcing Alex as the winner for her role as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
"Wow! I know a lot of people were upset last year because I wasn't wearing a bra so I want to apologize because tonight I'm not wearing any underwear," she shared at the Microsoft Theater. "So you're going to want to throw that chair out or clean it pretty good."
She continued joking, "It looks pretty on TV but it's like a hot bikram yoga class in here, a lot of nervous women."
And for those wondering, temperatures reached close to 100 degrees in Downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.
All jokes aside, Alex also took time during her speech to celebrate the special women in her life who have displayed incredible strength.
In addition to her cast, crew and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, Alex also thanked her mom and grandmother for going above and beyond.
"They are immigrants, they are holocaust survivors," she shared. "My grandmother was in line to be shot into a pit and she said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?' He said, ‘I don't have the heart to shoot you but somebody will' and she stepped out of line and for that I am here and my children are here."
Alex added, "So step out of line ladies, step out of line."
Well said, Alex and congratulations!
