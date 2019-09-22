Alex Borstein's Marvelous Emmys 2019 Acceptance Speech Is Full of Girl Power

Alex Borstein's speech did not disappoint!

During tonight's 2019 Emmys, all eyes were on the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category partly because of the tough competition with so many fierce ladies.

But as it turns out, presenters Amy Poehler and Catherine O'Hara had the honor of announcing Alex as the winner for her role as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

"Wow! I know a lot of people were upset last year because I wasn't wearing a bra so I want to apologize because tonight I'm not wearing any underwear," she shared at the Microsoft Theater. "So you're going to want to throw that chair out or clean it pretty good."

She continued joking, "It looks pretty on TV but it's like a hot bikram yoga class in here, a lot of nervous women."