Julia Louis-Dreyfus Jokes She's Having a "Nervous Breakdown" Heading Into the 2019 Emmys

Julia Louis-Dreyfus may break Emmys history Sunday night. So, no wonder the celebrated comedienne was "very nervous" heading into the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

"I'm very nervous, I'm not gonna lie. Yeah, I don't know why," the Seinfeld alum revealed during an exclusive chat with Giuliana Rancic at the 2019 Emmys. "I think I might be having a nervous breakdown. No, I'm kidding."

As Rancic pointed out, if Louis-Dreyfus wins her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination (for her work in Veep) she will have more acting Emmys than any other person. Ironically, the potential history making win wasn't what was giving Louis-Dreyfus her nerves.

"If it happens, great. My mind will be blown. If it doesn't happen, great. Somebody else deserving will get one," Julia noted. "So, I'm cool with either scenario. I actually am."

Amid all the hubbub, Louis-Dreyfus even admitted that she was "very excited" for the Veep reunion that was in store for her at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.