Tony Shalhoub Wins Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series And Has All the Mrs. Maisel Jokes

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 5:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brooke Adams, Tony Shalhoub, 2019 Emmy Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Abe Weissman, come on down! Tony Shalhoub took home won his first Emmy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the 2019 award show. Shalhoub, who has three Emmys for playing the title role on USA Network's Monk, took home the statute for his supporting role as Midge Maisel's father on the Amazon comedy.

He was previously nominated in 2018, but lost to Henry Winkler.

Shalhoub's category also included Veep's Tony Hale, Barry stars Winkler, Stephen Root and Anthony Carrigan and The Kominsky Method's Alan Arkin.

Shalhoub also has a Golden Globe for his work on Monk, a comedy series about a detective with obsessive compulsive disorder. The USA series lasted for eight seasons.

Watch

Rachel Brosnahan Keeps Her Emmy on the Toilet...

Ben Stiller and Bob Newhart handed the Shalhoub the Emmy at the 2019 ceremony.

"Thanks, this is great. Truth be told, I'm in a bit of a quandary. Like many of you, I am not a fan of those endless lists that award recipients drag out with the names and the thanks and the names. In the case of Maisel, there's no help for it. It truly does, it takes a village," Shalhoub said. "Just deal with it."

He went on to thank executive producers, writers and directors Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino...many times.

"Yikes, I hope I'm pronouncing that currently," he joked. "And on a personal note, a special shoutout to my dream friends Amy and Dan for their love and support. Thank you."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , 2019 Emmys , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , , TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
When They See Us

When They See Us Star Jharrel Jerome Dedicates His First Emmy Win to the Exonerated Five

Ben Whishaw, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Ben Whishaw Reveals He's Hungover in 2019 Emmy Awards Acceptance Speech

Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman Just Got a Shady Shout-Out at the 2019 Emmys

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Winners

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Pulls Off Surprise Win to Take Home Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series at 2019 Emmys

Billy Porter, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

2019 Emmys Best Dressed Celebs: Billy Porter, Zendaya and More Stars

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Fred Armisen, Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne Pulls a Nicole Kidman With Awkward Clap at 2019 Emmys

Bill Hader, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Winners

Bill Hader Praises Barry Co- Creator After Winning Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.