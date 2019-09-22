Tony Shalhoub Wins Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series And Has All the Mrs. Maisel Jokes

Abe Weissman, come on down! Tony Shalhoub took home won his first Emmy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the 2019 award show. Shalhoub, who has three Emmys for playing the title role on USA Network's Monk, took home the statute for his supporting role as Midge Maisel's father on the Amazon comedy.

He was previously nominated in 2018, but lost to Henry Winkler.

Shalhoub's category also included Veep's Tony Hale, Barry stars Winkler, Stephen Root and Anthony Carrigan and The Kominsky Method's Alan Arkin.

Shalhoub also has a Golden Globe for his work on Monk, a comedy series about a detective with obsessive compulsive disorder. The USA series lasted for eight seasons.