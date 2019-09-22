Khadijah Haqq McCray Reveals Daughter's Premature Birth & Emergency C-Section in Emotional IG Post

Sun., Sep. 22, 2019

Khadijah Haqq McCray is finally ready to tell her story.
 
The TV personality, known for her and her twin Malika Haqq's appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and other E! shows, took to Instagram today to reveal the frightening story of her daughter Celine's premature birth five years ago.
 
"It's been 5 yrs and I never shared my journey. I've taken my time and I feel inspired to share now," the former DASH Dolls star posted Sunday. "Celine was ready to see the world at 19 weeks. I had pre-term labor, weekly specialist visits, and 6.5 months of bed rest. (And MUCH more, I'll keep private). But nothing compared to having an emergency c-section at 36weeks and not hearing her cry once she was out of me."
 
Khadijah continued, "She had fluid in her lungs and it was causing additional complications. I couldn't hold her for 12-16hrs. I would just stare at her and pray she would fight the way she had been. I'm so thankful for my family/friends, the doctors and nurses at Cedar Sinai Hospital & La Peer Pediactrics. They worked around the clock so my babygirl could go home with me.
I realized just how lucky my family was, I know babies spend much more time in the NICU. My heart goes out to all parents who have experienced just how tough this reality is.

"NICU Awareness Month is designed to honor families experiencing a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and the health professionals who care for the them and make it possible to get babies healthy and home to their families as soon as possible.
#mommyfirst #celinemoment #nicumom #nicuawarenessmonth."
 
After opening up about her story, Khadijah took fan questions on social media and revealed little Celine still suffers from a "sensitive respiratory system and Asthma" but is getting "much better."
 
"Celine is very strong," she added. "My daughter has always been and will always be a fighter."
 
Khadijah and her husband Bobby McCray have three children together: Bobby, 15, Christian, 8, and Celine, 5.

