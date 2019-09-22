Billy Porter Admits He's Never Considered Himself a Fashion Icon at 2019 Emmys

Believe it or not, Billy Porter has never considered himself a fashion icon.

The Pose star said so at tonight's 2019 Emmys, where he told E! News exclusively what it means to not only receive critical acclaim for his performance on the FX series, but his red carpet style moments.

"I have always loved fashion," Porter shared with us. "I don't know that fashion icon was in the lexicon, but if people are saying that about me, I'm fine with it. I've always loved fashion and I'm so happy to have the place to do it."

But for a trailblazer like Porter, getting to take fashion risk after fashion risk means so much more than landing on a best dressed list.

"I'm grateful I've lived long enough to see the day where I can stand inside my authenticity, and be who I am and have it be received this way. It's gorgeous and it's a gift and it's a blessing," he remarked.