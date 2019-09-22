EXCLUSIVE!

You Won't Believe How Sam Rockwell Learned About His 2019 Emmy Nomination

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 4:00 PM

There's no right way to find out you've been nominated for an Emmy.

While speaking with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the purple carpet ahead of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sam Rockwell, nominated for his work in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, revealed just how he learned he'd received the nod for bringing legendary director and choreographer Bob Fosse to life when G asked the identiy of the first person he called to share the exciting news with.

"I don't know," he admitted alongside wife Leslie Bibb. "I think I was at the gym or something."

Perhaps sensing her husband's memory of the momentous morning was failing him, Leslie jumped in, "No, Pedro. Pedro Pascal. He called."

Referring to the Game of Thrones and Narcos actor, who'll next be seen on Disney+'s forthcoming live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, she continued, "Pedro was like, 'You...'—and he used an expletive—'you got nominated. So I think Pedro actually might've called you and told you."

Seeming still a bit unsure, Sam agreed with his wife's version of events. "Okay, alright. That might be it," he said. "Maybe that was it."

When asked about how hard it was to bring a perfectionist like Fosse to life in the limited series, Sam quipped, "Extremely is the answer. Extremely."

To find out if the Oscar winner will be able to add an Emmy to his mantle, besting the likes of Mahershala Ali, Benicio del Toro, Hugh Grant, Jared Harris and Jharrel Jerome for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, be sure to tune in when the festivities kick off tonight!

