Pose Star Indya Moore Sizzles in a Risqué Gown at the 2019 Emmys

Ready, set, glam!

Pose star Indya Moore brings fearless fashion to the 2019 Emmys with her risqué custom Louis Vuitton gown. From the daring thigh-high slits to that corset top, the 24-year-old beauty wasn't afraid to push the style boundaries on Sunday night. Moreover, their gold accessories, heels and clutch were a chef's kiss.

Complementing Moore's daring outfit was their fresh-faced makeup and hair. If anything, since they didn't go too dramatic or over-the-top in the beauty department, all eyes were on their white hot dress.

What's more? After seeing a sea of blue, yellow and black ensembles at the Emmy Awards, Indya's angelic number stood out from the crowd.

While the Pose star sadly didn't nab any Emmys this year, the hit FX television series did for Outstanding Drama Series. Additionally, their co-star Billy Porter, earned an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Drama Series.