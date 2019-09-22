See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Emmys

Glitz, glamour and romance at the 2019 Emmys!

Famous couples turned the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards into the perfect date night as they brought their love to the purple carpet.

This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, looked picture perfect as they arrived to the show and posed for photos together. The performer could take home the prize for Lead Actor in a Drama Series at tonight's ceremony. 

He wasn't the only This Is Us cast member to bring their significant other to one of Hollywood's biggest nights. Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel on the NBC series, was ready to celebrate with his wife too.

While Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, showed off true Hollywood glam as they made their way inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the Emmys.

All eyes were also on Vera Farmiga and her husband, Renn Hawkey, as they stopped for photographers on the purple carpet. She could take home the trophy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in When They See Us.

The Act performer Rhea Seehorn and her love, Graham Larson, were all smiles as they made their way inside for this year's Emmys which celebrates the best in television. While Rickey Minor and his wife, Karen Minor, looked equally thrilled to be on the purple carpet.

But, these weren't the only couples celebrating together at the Emmys, see all of your favorite celebrity duos in the gallery below.

Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe

The This Is Us star and his stunning wife struck a pose as they make their way inside for the ceremony.

Kenan Thompson & Christina Evangeline

The Saturday Night Live star and his wife stopped for photographers before heading into the big show.

Laura Linney & Marc Schauer

This duo made their way inside the ceremony hand in hand.

RuPaul & George LeBar

The RuPaul's Drag Race star rocked a bold patterned look alongside his husband at the Emmys.

Patricia Clarkson & Darwin Shaw

The Sharp Objects actress and her boyfriend are a truly striking duo.

Vera Farmiga & Renn Hawkey

The When They See Us performer and her musician husband are a truly striking duo.

Tyler Stanaland & Brittany Snow

These lovebirds were #couplegoals at the Emmy Awards.

Rachel Reichard & Chris Sullivan

The This Is Us actor and his producer wife made the most of their night at the Emmys.

Graham Larson & Rhea Seehorn

The Act performer and her love were simply stunning on the purple carpet.

Rickey Minor & Karen Minor

The musical director and his wife were all smiles on the carpet at the Emmys. 

Jon Huertas & Nicole Huertas

The This Is Us actor is accompanied by his gorgeous wife at the Emmy Awards.

Ian McShane & Gwen Humble

This married duo shine on the purple carpet.

