The Queer Eye Guys Reveal the Secret They Keep From Each Other at 2019 Emmys

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 3:35 PM
Yas! Queer Eye stars Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk hit the 2019 Emmys red carpet and revealed they've been keeping secrets from each other.
"We actually keep secrets from each other when it comes to what we're wearing. We like to surprise each other," Tan told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi on the red carpet.
The Fab Five used to share the fashion details, but now they have to "keep it spicy," Tan said.
"We're in a long-term committed relationship," Antoni joked.
Queer Eye was nominated for a number of Emmys, and already won some of them. The series took home Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.
With that out of the way, now the boys can take it all in, and give fashion commentary.
"Indya Moore looked incredible," Tan said. "Incredible. And Brittany Snow always looks beautiful."
Just don't ask Antoni for his take just yet.
"I've been looking down grabbing my blotters trying to get all the oil off my face so sadly I don't have any comments to make on the situation but I'm sure I'll notice as soon as I leave," Antoni said. Hey, he's got to protect that custom Ralph Lauren!
Need more Queer Eye in your life? Catch Bobby, Tan, Antoni, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown in Queer Eye: We're in Japan!, a new batch of episodes shot in Japan (duh), when they premiere on November 1 on Netflix.
