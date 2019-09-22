Jameela Jamil Describes Tearful Goodbye to the Good Place at the 2019 Emmys

Jameela Jamil came to the 2019 Emmys to slay.

Despite having gastritis the day before the award show, the star is powering through in a beautiful powder blue, strapless gown. On her Instagram Story, the actress revealed that she had to have an IV in order to get the strength to attend the show!

After posing for the barrage of cameras on the carpet, Jameela stopped to chat with E! News about The Good Place's four nominations and the final season of the NBC series. Speaking about the final day of filming, she tells E! News, "I cried my face off and I never thought I would because I'm English because I'm dead and cold inside, but it really hit me when he walked towards me and said that's a series wrap; this man found me from nowhere plucked me from obscurity."

"I had never acted before gave me the chance of my lifetime everything I'm able to do in the world is because this man took a chance on me for no good reason and so it just killed me and I cried and cried and cried all night and it felt sad to say goodbye to that wonderful cast and this magical show," she explains.