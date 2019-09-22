Star Trek's Aron Eisenberg Dead at Age 50

Aron Eisenberg, who played fan-favorite Ferengi character Nog on the '90s series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died. He was 50.

The actor is survived by his new wife, Malíssa Longo, and two sons, Christopher Eisenberg and Nicholas Eisenberg.

Longo announced on Facebook on Saturday morning that Eisenberg was hospitalized in critical condition, without elaborating. That night, she revealed that he had died.

"It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today," she wrote. "He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth. He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him. He lived his life with such vigor and passion. He was like a breath of fresh air, because I knew I would always hear the truth from him. Even if I didn't want to hear it and even if the truth was inconvenient."

"He made me (and still makes me) want to be the best human I can possibly be, because he always strove to be the best human he could be," she continued. "His resilience and willingness to learn was and is an inspiration."