Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Split: Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 10:04 AM
Summer lovin' happened so fast, especially after the kiss that launched a thousand rumors. But it was not meant to be.
On Saturday, E! News learns that Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have split after almost two months together.
The 26-year-old singer and 31-year-old Hills: New Beginnings star's romance was made public in mid August, when photos of the two full-on making out in bikinis during a girls' trip to Italy were released. The two had traveled together with Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus and friends soon after Miley split from husband Liam Hemsworth after less than one year of marriage and a 10-year on-and-off relationship, and after Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner ended their own union after one year.
"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source told E! News in mid August. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley and they haven't left each other's sides. Their relationship is getting more serious."
Following their breakup, Miley and Kaitlynn remain friends, E! News has learned.
E! News learns that the Hills: New Beginnings couple has called it quits, a year after they had a non-binding marriage ceremony in Indonesia.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Scores of fans' hearts are shattered when it is revealed that the fan-favorite couple has called it quits after less than a year of marriage, following an on-again, off-again 10-year relationship. The actor spends time with his family in his native Australia after the breakup.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Miley and Kaitlynn are photographed making out and cuddling in bikinis while vacationing with the singer's sister Brandi Cyrus and friends.
Instagram / Kaitlynn Carter
Miley and Kaitlynn post videos on Instagram of themselves dancing together during their girls' trip to Italy.
RCA Records
The singer releases another song believed to be about her recent breakup from Liam Hemsworth, "Slide Away." One of her biggest hits, "Wrecking Ball," is believed to be about a previous split from him.
BACKGRID
Miley and Kaitlynn have lunch with the singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, in Los Angeles.
Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
The two are spotted holding hands as they arrive around 1 a.m. at the Up&Down nightclub in New York City after the 2019 MTV VMAs, holding hands. Twenty minutes later, Kaitlynn's ex Brody Jenner arrives and hang out with his new girlfriend, Jose Canseco. He and Kaitlynn are not seen interacting.
IXOLA/BACKGRID
Miley and Kaitlynn have lunch again with the singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, in Los Angeles, over Labor Day Weekend.
@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID
The two leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City and head to dinner during New York Fashion Week in coordinating black outfits.
RIWE / BACKGRID
The two are spotted wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans while walking together in Los Angeles with their arms wrapped around each other.
Miley and Kaitlynn have never commented on their romance, and have yet to say anything about their split.
