Miley Cyrus Sings Her Heart Out at iHeartRadio Music Festival After Kaitlynn Carter Breakup

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Miley Cyrus took to the stage to give a passionate, sizzling performance hours after news of her and Kaitlynn Carter's breakup was made public on Saturday night.

Wearing a full sexy rocker ensemble that consisted of a leather wrap-around halter top and matching pants, the 26-year-old singer sang her heart out during a scheduled set at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

E! News learned on Saturday that Miley and Kaitlynn, the 31-year-old Hills: New Beginnings star had split after almost two months of being together, and are still friends. The two had gone public with an apparent romance, via some vacation PDA, soon after it was revealed that Cyrus had split from husband Liam Hemsworth and Carter and Brody Jenner broke up.

While Miley and Kaitlynn have been seen looking cozy together in public several times over the past two months, they had never spoken about their romance. The two have yet to comment on their breakup.

Watch

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Show PDA Again in Matching Outfits

At the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Miley performed her breakup hits "Slide Away" and "Wrecking Ball," which are both believed to be about her relationship with Hemsworth.

She also sang her hit "We Can't Stop," and went full rocker to perform Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" and Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb."

Miley and her mom Tish Cyrus also rocked out in the audience to a performance by '80s rock icons Def Leppard, and the singer hung out with the band backstage.

See more photos from the iHeartRadio Music Festival:

Miley Cyrus, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Miley Cyrus

The singer rocks out.

T-Pain, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

T-Pain

The artist takes the stage.

Def Leppard, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Def Leppard

Vivian Campbell and Phil Collen address the crowd.

Article continues below

Def Leppard, Joe Elliott, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Def Leppard

The band's frontman Joe Elliott rocks out.

Def Leppard, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Def Leppard

Step inside, walk this way.

Lucy Hale, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars alum is all smiles.

Article continues below

Marshmello, Kane Brown, iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Marshmello and Kane Brown

The two take the stage.

Chance the Rapper, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Chance the Rapper

The artist performs onstage.

Audrina Patridge, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Audrina Patridge

The Hills: New Beginnings star is all smiles.

Article continues below

H.E.R., 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

H.E.R.

The singer strikes a pose.

Miley Cyrus, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Miley Cyrus

The singer strikes a pose.

Christina Aguilera, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Christina Aguilera,

The legendary singer looks red hot, hot, hot on the carpet with her crimson-colored leather coat and matching makeup.

Article continues below

Monsta X, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Monsta X

Before hitting the stage, the popular K-Pop group strikes a pose!

Camila Cabello, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Camila Cabello

The "Shameless" singer brings the heat to the red carpet with flirty two-piece set, pearl-adorned choker and black knee-high boots.

Lil Nas X, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Lil Nas X

One word: Fire! The "Old Town Road" singer brings the heat to the music festival with a stellar performance and equally bold ensemble.

Article continues below

Tim McGraw, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Tim McGraw

The legendary country singer goes bold and risqué for the star-studded occasion with his very unbuttoned shirt, form-fitting pants and black tie.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti

Amy Plumb for iHeartRadio

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert, Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti

After enjoying a night of music, the Bachelor Nation couples enjoy a late-night meal at Shake Shack.

Backstreet Boys, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Backstreet Boys

Backstreet's back alright! The iconic boy band hits the stage on Saturday.

Article continues below

Teddi Mellencamp, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Teddi Mellencamp

After announcing her new iHeartRadio podcast Teddi Tea Pod, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shows off her growing baby bump in this chic ensemble.

Darren Criss, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Darren Criss

The Midway actor spices things up on the red carpet with this bold suit.

Green Day, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Billie Joe Armstrong

The Green Day frontman rocks out on Saturday and looks good while doing so.

Article continues below

French Montana, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

French Montana

The "Slide" rapper brings down the house with his larger-than-life performance at the music festival.

Mike Johnson, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Mike Johnson

The Bachelorette star is all smiles as he poses for pictures on the red carpet.

Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Tori Spelling & Ian Ziering

Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion! The co-stars strike a pose on the red carpet with Tori looking over-the-top fabulous in her silver sequins gown.

Article continues below

Dennis Quaid, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Dennis Quaid

The famed actor steps out for the star-studded even on Saturday.

Ryan Seacrest, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Ryan Seacrest

Hollywood's busiest star will serve as the iHeartRadio Music Festival's host. 

Julianne Hough, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Julianne Hough

Days after debuting her new song "Transform," the America's Got Talent judge heads to Las Vegas for a night out on the town.

Article continues below

Dean Unglert, Jared Haibon, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Amy Plumb for iHeartRadio

Dean Unglert & Jared Haibon

The Bachelor Nation bromance lives on! The iHeartRadio podcast hosts enjoy dinner and shakes at Planet Hollywood before an evening of music.

Green Day, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Green Day

The world-famous rockers prepare to perform during Day 1 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. 

James Van Der Beek, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

James Van Der Beek

The actor takes a break from Dancing With the Stars rehearsals to have a little fun, iHeartRadio style.

Article continues below

Sisanie Reategui, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Sisanie Reategui

On Air With Ryan Seacrest's very own co-host works the red carpet.

Old Dominion, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Old Dominion

These men are ready to bring a bit of country to Sin City.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Kaitlynn Carter , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Zendaya, Emilia Clarke, Jimmy Kimmel

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Emmys

2019 Emmys

2019 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

Lost, Season 1

How Lost Changed TV for Better or Worse

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

15 Shocking Secrets About Veronica Mars Revealed

Baywatch

30 Bonkers Secrets About Baywatch

Teddi Mellencamp

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Teddi Mellencamp Talks Pregnancy Cravings

Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He's HIV-Positive

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.