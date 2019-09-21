Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Have Split After 2 Whirlwind Months of Romance

All good things must come to an end.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have split, but they are still friends, E! News has learned. Details of their breakup are unknown, but we've learned there was no drama between the two.

This news comes as a surprise considering just last week, they appeared to be in good spirits when they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles. In fact, the two couldn't seem to take their hands or eyes off of each other as they enjoyed an afternoon outing in matching outfits.

Earlier this month, the "Slide Away" singer and The Hills reality TV star were all smiles in New York City, where they enjoyed a fun night out on the town in, again, similar black ensembles. While they didn't make any NYFW appearances together, they did take the Big Apple by storm.

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source previously told E! News about their blossoming romance. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley and they haven't left each other's sides. Their relationship is getting more serious."