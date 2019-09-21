Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Have Split After 2 Whirlwind Months of Romance

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 4:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

All good things must come to an end.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have split, but they are still friends, E! News has learned. Details of their breakup are unknown, but we've learned there was no drama between the two.

This news comes as a surprise considering just last week, they appeared to be in good spirits when they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles. In fact, the two couldn't seem to take their hands or eyes off of each other as they enjoyed an afternoon outing in matching outfits.

Earlier this month, the "Slide Away" singer and The Hills reality TV star were all smiles in New York City, where they enjoyed a fun night out on the town in, again, similar black ensembles. While they didn't make any NYFW appearances together, they did take the Big Apple by storm. 

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source previously told E! News about their blossoming romance. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley and they haven't left each other's sides. Their relationship is getting more serious."

Watch

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Hold Hands After 2019 VMAs

This past summer, both Carter and Cyrus became closer than ever after they both dealt with breakups from their previous relationships.

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

RIWE / BACKGRID

Most notably, the 26-year-old star and her longtime love Liam Hemsworth officially called it quits in early August after less than a year of marriage. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the singer said in a statement at the time. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Later that month, the Hunger Games star filed for divorce.

Additionally, Carter and Brody Jenner ended their relationship in that same month. Reps for The Hills stars confirmed the news, saying, "Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

Miley and Kaitlynn have yet to comment on their breakup.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Kaitlynn Carter , Breakups , Celebrities , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Cuddles With Stormi and Accidentally Gets Hit in the Face

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Joe Giudice's Request for Release From ICE Custody Denied Pending Deportation Appeal

Khloe Kardashian, Anna Nicole Smith Tribute

Khloe Kardashian Channels Anna Nicole Smith and Tristan Thompson Is into It

Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye Stars Send Their Love After Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He’s HIV-Positive

Jennifer Lopez, Grammy Awards 2000, Versace Dress

Jennifer Lopez Was Almost Convinced Not to Wear That Iconic Green Versace Dress

Demi Lovato, Mike Johnson

Mike Johnson Talks Budding Demi Lovato Romance: "No Pressure"

Chris Sullivan, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

This Is Us Star Chris Sullivan's Top Outfit Choice for the 2019 Emmys Isn't Your Basic Suit

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.