Joe Giudice's Request for Release From ICE Custody Denied Pending Deportation Appeal

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 4:07 PM
Joe Giudice will not get to go home to be with his family before a possible deportation.
On Friday, an immigration judge denied a bond for the Italian national and permanent U.S. resident, who shares four daughters with wife and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and ruled he must remain in ICE custody until the case is settled. Joe, whose real name is Giuseppe Giudice, had requested to be allowed out of the facility pending his appeal. He can separately appeal the judge's latest decision within 30 days.
"We are very disappointed in the judge's decision," Joe's family's attorney said in a statement to E! News. "We continue to believe that Joe should be given the opportunity to return home to his wife and children."
Joe has remained in an ICE detainment centers since he was released from federal prison in March after serving just under three years for fraud. In April, federal authorities denied his request for appeal, while his lawyer vowed to continue fighting the deportation case.
Teresa and the couple's daughters have visited Joe at the ICE detainment center.
"If he gets deported, he'll never be able to go to their graduation, celebrate their birthdays, anything," Teresa told Bravo Insider in June. "He's going to be missing out on so much. The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here."
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
If Joe is deported, he and Teresa are expected to break up.
"While he still has this next appeal pending, she has been mentally preparing to leave him," a source told E! News in April. "She was taking it day by day and was hoping the decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals would not have turned out this way."
—Reporting by Beth Sobol and Jessica Finn
