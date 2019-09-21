Joe Giudice's Request for Release From ICE Custody Denied Pending Deportation Appeal

Joe Giudice will not get to go home to be with his family before a possible deportation.

On Friday, an immigration judge denied a bond for the Italian national and permanent U.S. resident, who shares four daughters with wife and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and ruled he must remain in ICE custody until the case is settled. Joe, whose real name is Giuseppe Giudice, had requested to be allowed out of the facility pending his appeal. He can separately appeal the judge's latest decision within 30 days.

"We are very disappointed in the judge's decision," Joe's family's attorney said in a statement to E! News. "We continue to believe that Joe should be given the opportunity to return home to his wife and children."

Joe has remained in an ICE detainment centers since he was released from federal prison in March after serving just under three years for fraud. In April, federal authorities denied his request for appeal, while his lawyer vowed to continue fighting the deportation case.