Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Emmys

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:00 AM
The 2019 Emmys have finally arrived, and E! News is bringing you all of the behind-the-scenes scoop from the ceremony!
Tonight, actors from around the world will gather at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the annual award show. The ceremony is set to honor the artists for their dedicated work on TV over the last year. Among the talented nominees this year include Christina Applegate, Natasha Lyonne, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Catherine O'Hara, Rachel Brosnahan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who are all up for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award. Bill Hader, Anthony Anderson, Ted Danson, Don Cheadle, Eugene Levy and Michael Douglas are all nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
On the drama side, Emilia Clarke, Robin Wright, Viola Davis, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Mandy Moore all received Outstanding Lead Actress nods. As did Bob Odenkirk, Kit Harington, Jason Bateman, Billy Porter, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia for Outstanding Lead Actor.
Zendaya, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, as well as Game of Thrones cast members, will also take the stage at the ceremony to present awards.
As the stars arrive to the ceremony tonight, and throughout their time inside the Microsoft Theater, E! News will be there to deliver you all of the behind-the-scenes scoop!
So, keep checking back right here for all of the latest updates as the night goes on, because we're telling you everything you didn't see on TV!
