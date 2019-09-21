Zoë Kravitz's Response to Beyoncé's Lisa Bonet Tribute Is Everything

Are you my mother??

On Friday, Beyoncé posted on her website on Friday a massive number of photos of her and her family taken from the past year. She included pics from Halloween, and Twitter was crazy in love over one showing the singer dressed up as Cosby Show star and '80s TV icon Lisa Bonet while holding her and husband Jay-Z's 2-year-old twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, who are dressed in matching colorful outfits identical to one the actress and Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoë Kravitz wore as a child.

Zoë, 30, reposted Beyoncé's photo alongside a photo of her as a child with her parents on her Instagram page, writing, "I can't ....is @beyonce also my mom now or ?"