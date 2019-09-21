Zoë Kravitz's Response to Beyoncé's Lisa Bonet Tribute Is Everything

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 8:34 AM

Are you my mother??

On Friday, Beyoncé posted on her website on Friday a massive number of photos of her and her family taken from the past year. She included pics from Halloween, and Twitter was crazy in love over one showing the singer dressed up as Cosby Show star and '80s TV icon Lisa Bonet while holding her and husband Jay-Z's 2-year-old twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, who are dressed in matching colorful outfits identical to one the actress and Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoë Kravitz wore as a child.

Zoë, 30, reposted Beyoncé's photo alongside a photo of her as a child with her parents on her Instagram page, writing, "I can't ....is @beyonce also my mom now or ?"

"Hahahahaha," commented her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley.

"Seriously, @beyonce ? am i your child toooo ???? yassss," Zoë wrote alongside a photos of Beyoncé dressed as Lisa and the actress wearing the same bohemian-style outfit.

 

Lisa, 51, who is not on social media, has not commented publicly on Beyoncé's tribute.

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Zoë Kravitz , Nostalgia , Halloween , Top Stories , Apple News

