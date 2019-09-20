2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival: See All the Stars Taking Over Sin City

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 7:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Julianne Hough, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival is on and popping! 

Now in its eighth year, the two-day event hosted by Ryan Seacrest boasts its most star-studded performance lineup yet. Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Camila Cabello will take the stage inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in addition to Billie EilishBackstreet BoysCage The Elephant, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Green DayHalsey, Heart, H.E.R., Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, Hootie & the Blowfish, Marshmello and Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X.

But if you weren't able to snag a ticket to the sold-out festival, have no fear! 

Performances will be broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country, and The CW will also exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW App and CWTV.com. Then on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, The CW will air a two-night television special highlighting the event's greatest moments. 

Photos

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Check out all the star sightings from the highly-anticipated weekend in our gallery below: 

Ryan Seacrest, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Ryan Seacrest

Hollywood's busiest star will serve as the iHeartRadio Music Festival's host. 

Julianne Hough, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Julianne Hough

Days after debuting her new song "Transform," the America's Got Talent judge heads to Las Vegas for a night out on the town.

Green Day, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Green Day

The world-famous rockers prepare to perform during Day 1 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. 

Article continues below

James Van Der Beek, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

James Van Der Beek

The actor takes a break from Dancing With the Stars rehearsals to have a little fun, iHeartRadio style.

Sisanie Reategui, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Sisanie Reategui

On Air With Ryan Seacrest's very own co-host works the red carpet.

Old Dominion, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Old Dominion

These men are ready to bring a bit of country to Sin City.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ iHeartRadio , Music , Red Carpet , Awards , Fashion , Celebrities , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The MixTapE!, Mandy Moore, Celine Dion

The MixtapE! Presents Celine Dion, Mandy Moore and New Music Musts

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Lady Antebellum Shares Meaning Behind "Pictures"

Adam Levine, The Voice

Adam Levine Credits The Voice With Making Him "a Household Name"

John Legend's "Happy!" Over PCAs Nomination

Julianne Hough, America's Got Talent

Julianne Hough Returns to Music After Almost 10 Years With New Song "Transform"

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Against-All-Odds Love Story

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.