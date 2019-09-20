EXCLUSIVE!

Christie Brinkley Responds to Wendy Williams' Claim She Faked Dancing With the Stars Injury

Fri., Sep. 20, 2019

Christie Brinkleyis none too happy with Wendy Williams' claim that she is faking her Dancing With the Stars injury.

The model has plenty of reasons to be upset with the accusation, chief among them being her arm that is black and blue from the fall and subsequent surgery. But the star was also upset by the claim that she did it to give her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a step-up in the modeling world. 

In Wendy's controversial statement, she said, "Here's my thought, OK. Dancing With the Stars called Christie Brinkley and said, ‘Do you want to do Dancing With the Stars?' And she said, ‘Yes.' After she got off the phone, that's where she plotted her scheduled [injury]. She signed up knowing that she put her daughter in there. You know her daughter is beautiful."

Since that shocking accusation made headlines, Christie has taken the high road and implored the talk show host to be kind. But that doesn't mean she will go on Wendy's show ever again.

Christie Brinkley Leaving Dancing With the Stars After Injury

In an interview with E! News, the star says, "No thanks."

And Christie definitely isn't holding her breath waiting for an apology. She says that she is not "counting on that" anytime soon. 

Instead, the star is looking ahead to the day when she can wriggle her fingers and take off her cast. Brinkley just got through the first week of living with a broken arm and she says that it is "a little rough," especially as she begins weening herself off the "major" drugs that kept the pain at bay. "There's no two ways about it. But I just keep saying the worst is over; I've had the surgeries; I'm on the mend," she shares. "Everyday it's going to get better and stronger and then I'll have this cool titanium thing in my wrist."

While the 65-year-old heals, she is lucky enough to sit in the audience as her daughter dances her way across the ballroom. The proud mom absolutely beamed at the sight of Sailor in her white ensemble with Val Chermovskiy. Clearly, the mom couldn't be happier with this twist of events!

