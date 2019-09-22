Here's What Really Happened Between Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian's Security Team

The Kardashians are practiced at the art of the practical joke, and it seems they learned from the best.

Kris Jenner attempted "the prank of the century" during Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians—that's how she described it, anyway—and managed to execute the stunt without a hitch or hint of suspicion from her unsuspecting kin. Granted, had Kim Kardashian watched video footage of her home security team fully tackling Kris and responded with anything but serious concern, it would have been pretty bizarre not to mention out of character.

In any case, shortly after Kim (with Jonathan Cheban in tow, also worried) rushed home to find her mom strapped to a gurney in the backyard, Khloe Kardashian called time out on what was ultimately revealed to be an intricately plotted charade.

"Mom! Say it!" cried the Revenge Body host, since Kim was beside herself and Kris was still committed to the story.