2019 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019

After months of binge-watching, critiquing and enjoying countless hours of television, the night has finally come. The 2019 Emmy Awards are finally here. 

Of course, it's always hard to choose a favorite show when there are so many quality series to choose from and this year was no exception. 2019 saw the end of fan-favorite series like Veep and Game of Thrones, in addition to Schitt's Creek and Big Bang Theory, all of which were created by the best minds in Hollywood. All of this makes it incredibly difficult to predict the stars who will take home the shimmering statuette.

But, alas, the votes are in and it's time to find out which A-listers will take the stage to make a riveting acceptance speech.

And luckily for the pop culture fans, E! News will be covering every moment and award from the 2019 Emmys, so make sure to tune-in as we update the list of winners throughout the night. 

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Prime Video)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Don Cheadle, Black Monday,

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep 

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 2

Amazon

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry,"The Audition" (HBO)

Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)

Fleabag,"Episode 1" (Prime Video)

The Big Bang Theory, "The Stockholm Syndrome" (CBS)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone" (Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!" (Prime Video)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BBC/Two Brothers/Luke Varley

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)

Fleabag, "Episode 1" (Prime Video)

PEN15, "Anna Ishii-Peters" (Hulu)

Russian Doll, "A Warm Body" (Netflix)

Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy" (Netflix)

The Good Place, "Janet(s)" (NBC)

Veep, "Veep" (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX Networks)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Billy Porter, Pose

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark 

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Game of Thrones Finale

HBO

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, "Winner" (AMC)

Bodyguard, "Episode 1" (Netflix)

Game Of Thrones, "The Iron Throne" (HBO)

Killing Eve, "Nice And Neat" (BBC America)

Succession, "Nobody Is Ever Missing" (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly" (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones, "The Iron Throne" (HBO)

Game of Thrones, "The Last Of The Starks" (HBO)

Game of Thrones, "The Long Night" (HBO)

Killing Eve, "Desperate Times" (BBC America)

Ozark, "Reparations" (Netflix)

Succession, "Celebration" (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly" (Hulu)

Fosse/Verdon, Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell

FX

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Veron, "Glory" (FX Networks)

Fosse/Verdon, "Who's Got The Pain" (FX Networks)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

American Ninja Warrior, "Minneapolis City Qualifiers" (NBC)

Queer Eye, "Black Girl Magic" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "Whatcha Unnpackin?" (VH1)

Shark Tank, "Episode 1002" (ABC)

The Amazing Race, "Who Wants A Rolex?" (CBS)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now!, "Waiting For The Artist" (IFC)

Drunk History, "Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?" (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Psychics" (HBO)

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Adam Sandler" (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Midterm Election Show" (CBS)

Who Is America?, "Episode 102" (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live Form Liverpool (CBS)

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's ‘All In The Family' And ‘The Jeffersons' (ABC)

Springsteen On Broadway (Netflix)

The Oscars (ABC)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)

Jane Fonda In Five Acts(HBO)

Leaving Neverland(HBO)

Love, Gilda(CNN)

Minding The Gap(Hulu)

The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley(HBO)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

James Corden, The World's Best

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Outstanding Television Movie

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood (HBO)

King Lear (Prime Video)

My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Pose Season 2

FX

Outstanding Competition Program

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

An Emmy For Megan (anemmyformegan.com)

Hack Into Broad City (Comedy Central)

It's Bruno! (Netflix)

Special (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look) (FX Networks)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)

RuPaul's Drag Race's: Out Of The Closet (VH1)

RuPaul's Drag Race's: Portrait Of A Queen (VH1)

Oustanding Short Form Variety Series

Billy On The Street (FunnyOrDie)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)

Gay of Thrones (FunnyorDie)

Honest Trailers (YouTube)

The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

When They See Us

Netflix

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

John Leguizamo, When They See Us 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live(NBC)

Who Is America? (Showtime)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

72ndAnnual Tony Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's ‘All In The Family' And ‘The Jeffersons' (ABC)

RENT (FOX)

The 61stGrammy Awards (CBS)

The 76thAnnual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Life From Liverpool (CBS)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)

Springsteen On Broadway (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Rihanna, Seth Meyers

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Abbi Jacobson, Hack Into Broad City

Jessica Hecht, Special

Rosamund Pike, State Of The Union

Ilana Glazer, Hack Into Broad City

Punam Patel, Special

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Patton Oswalt, An Emmy For Megan

Jimmy Fallon, Beto Breaks The Internet

Ed Begley Jr., Ctrl Alt Delete

Chris O'Dowd, State Of The Union

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape At Dannemora,"Episode 6" (Showtime)

Escape At Dannemora, "Episode 7" (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon, "Providence" (FX Networks)

When They See Us, "Part Four" (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

