Kim Kardashian Introduces the West Family's Precious ''New Babies''

Kim Kardashian is revealing the newest furry friends to join the Kardashian-West family. 

Meet Saké and Soba/Soy Sauce! The white and black Pomeranians, respectively, join the other Kardashian family pet, Sushi. On Instagram and Twitter, the mother-of-four shared, "Meet our new babies! We just need names! North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce."

With the internet's help, the Kardashian-West family is trying to decide between Soba and Soy Sauce, or Soy for short. So far on Twitter, users are leaning heavily towards Soba with 74 percent of the votes going to the noodle-inspired name. But, Kim is also open to new ideas, too. She asked her followers for their suggestions and has so far received nearly 700 submissions.

Fans are surprised to see the family take on a new family pet after North West's pet hamster, Blacktail West, died.

Fans will recall that the law student was confronted with the issue of telling North about Blacktail's passing in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which Kim wasn't too happy about.

In a call with Khloe Kardashian the mom said, "This is why you don't get someone a pet. Don't ever do this to me again. I literally hate you." After all, Khloe was the one to gift North with a pet during their day of fun together. 

But, perhaps, Kim wanted a new pet after Kourtney refused to let her have the Disick family dog, Honey. Kim stole Honey from Kourtney because Sushi is not the most calm pet. Kim joked, "I mean, whatever I guess. She can have her dog back and I will just have to deal with Sushi's barking forever."

Plus, how can anyone resist adopting the Pomeranians? Look at those faces!

