30 Bonkers Secrets About Baywatch

27. "There was a clause that said you couldn't gain more than 5 pounds over the weight you were cast at," Alexandra Paul, who originally auditioned for C.J. and ended up playing Stephanie Holden—a character created specially for her—for five seasons, told toofab in 2014. "And I read that and was like 'What, why do they have this for the women?,' but the producers said it was for everyone." To Esquire, Paul said, "Do I like that it defines my career? I don't hate it. If I had been on ER, that would have defined my career. Is that better or worse? I don't know. I wish no one thing defined my career, but if it's going to be the number-one show in the world, okay, I'll take it."

28. Nicole Eggert, however, has expressed regret on numerous occasions about joining Baywatch in the first place. The Charles in Charge star only played Summer Quinn for two seasons, but she agreed to do the reunion movie years later, she explained to Esquire, because by then "it was kind of good to be able to go back comfortable in your skin, knowing you look good, knowing you look better." What she and the producers could agree on, though, was that she did not get breast-enhancement surgery because they asked her to.

"I did the breast implants on my own. That was all me," Eggert said on Oprah: Where Are They Now? in 2015. "They never asked me to do that." Still, "a year later, I had them reduced quite significantly."

"We never asked anybody to get a boob job, even though several of them did," Berk told Esquire.