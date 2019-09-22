See Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Come Together as Co-Parents After Mason & Penelope Act Out

It isn't easy being a parent, especially when loved ones are chiming in.

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick faced unwanted parenting advice after their three kids were caught misbehaving. For starters, Khloe Kardashian was left shocked after Kourtney's youngest Reign Disick forgot his manners while demanding a cough drop.

"What did you say to your mom?" the baffled Good American mogul said to her four-year-old nephew.

Although Reign eventually did say please, he was further reprimanded for attempting to hit sister Penelope Disick.

"There's times when my kids don't listen, but I do think kids thrive on having structure," Kris Jenner's oldest noted in a confessional. "Growing up, I think my dad was more strict than my mom. But, he would do it in a loving way."

While Kourtney tried to follow her late father's example, she confessed that she wasn't always successful at being a disciplinarian. Kourtney's tough love technique was tested after oldest son Mason Disick tried to start a fight at school.