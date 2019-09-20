Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Younes Bendjima Are Just Friends Despite Romance Rumors

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 1:56 PM
What is really going on between Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Younes Bendjima?
On Friday, DailyMail.com posted new photos of the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 26-year-old model smiling while walking together and holding hands in Los Angeles. The outlet said he picked her up at her Calabasas home and drove them in her black Range Rover to Downtown L.A., where they had an Italian lunch. They then visited an art gallery, the website reported. The outing sparked fresh romance rumors.
Kourtney and Younes have reunited a few times since E! News learned one year ago that they called it quits after an almost two-year relationship.
"Kourtney and Younes have always been in touch and friendly with each other," a source told E! News. "They reconnected after their split last year and remained friendly. He's been to several of the family events, including Kourtney's birthday and he's hung out with Kourtney a few times recently in social settings. Younes asked Kourtney to get lunch or dinner with him this week, and she accepted."
"They had a really fun day together and they still have a romantic connection," the source continued. "They have hooked up since their split and are definitely having fun. Kourtney really wants to be in a relationship but it's very unlikely that she will give it another try with Younes."
Kourtney's last reported run-in with Younes took place August, at a party at a restaurant in Los Angeles that she attended with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
MEGA
"Kourtney said hello to Younes and exchanged pleasantries, but it wasn't much more than that," another source told E! News at the time. "She wasn't surprised Younes was there and is fine with saying hi to him. They are on good terms and wish each other well. They see each other from time to time and are always cordial."
A month after their 2018 breakup was made public, Kourtney and Younes had dinner together. They also ran into each other this past February in Los Angeles.
In April, Younes got pretty flirty with Kourtney on Instagram. That month, she invited him to her birthday party.
