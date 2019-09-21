Friends and the Magic September 22 TV Premiere Date

If you haven't already heard, let us be the ones to tell you that Friends has been around for 25 years. That's right, September 22 marks 25 years since viewers were first introduced to the iconic television series.

To celebrate the 25 years of laughs and nostalgia, Warner Bros. has been pulling out all the stops, with pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles, and even getting the best episodes on the big-screen with "Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary," a screening of 12 fan-favorite episodes over three nights.

And it turns out September 22 is quite the magic date when it comes to beloved shows first debuting on air.