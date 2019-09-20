A Baby for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Angela and Michael?

Yes, she smashed his face into a cake. Yes, they argue constantly, but 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Angela and Michael are still giving it the old college try.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Angela and Michael discuss their plans to…have a baby. Angela, 53, has asked her daughter to "tote" her child with Michael, 31.

"In Nigeria, everyone is expected to have a child to carry on the name of the family. So, I was happy when Angela told me her daughter might carry our baby," Michael says in a confessional.

Angela's daughter, Skyla, said she wouldn't give one of her eggs, but she'd consider being the surrogate. But Michael's mom wants to know: Couldn't Michael just sleep with Skyla? Nope.

"I don't like that he's the only one out of all my children who's yet to have a child," Michael's mom says. "I know it will be difficult to task a woman who is above 60 years old to get pregnant let alone birth a child."

She's not wrong.

But will Michael and Angela even get to that stage? They need to get through their trust issues first. Angela previously kicked Michael out of her hotel room because he lied about the last time he was on a boat. He slept in his car and got her the aforementioned cake to try and make things up to her. These two have a long way to go before finding a surrogate to carry their children.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on TLC.

