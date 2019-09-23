Check Out the Total Divas' Latest Pictures Ahead of Season 9

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 5:00 AM
Missing your weekly dose of WWE women?
Join the club. Total Divas returns to E! Wednesday, October 2, at 10 p.m., so fans of the empowering female-fronted reality series don't have too long to wait before our beloved band of wrestling superstars jumps back into the ring for a ninth season. In the meantime—curious to know what the athletes have been getting up to since last year's finale? There's a remedy for that.
Catch up with returning cast members and longtime WWE favorites Nattie Neidhart, Trinity Fatu (AKA Natalya and Naomi, respectively), Nia Jax and Carmella by checking out the photo gallery below. And while you're at it, start getting acquainted with Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville, new installments to the cast roster who will make their Divas debut during the upcoming October premiere.
Their triumph-laden wrestling careers might precede them, but as far as personal updates go—and some professional too, of course—there's always lots to learn.
Don't take our word for it though; see for yourself! Keep scrolling for the latest on all six women to keep you current ahead of the new season.
Instagram / Ronda Rousey
"He makes me laugh #BrowseyAcres"
Instagram / Nia Jax
"My sweet baby boy Buster. A cancer survivor ♥️♥️ thanks to the VCA California Vet Specialists in Carlsbad, CA #MyFirstLove"
Instagram / Leah Van Damme
"An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough."
Instagram / Nattie Neidhart
"Until next time, NOLA..."
Instagram / Leah Van Damme
"Mood all weekend."
"When I go for a drive I like to pull off to the side
Of the road, turn out the lights, get out, and look up at the sky
And I do this to remind me that I'm really really tiny..."
Instagram / Leah Van Damme
"The real secret to getting more done is giving yourself a break."
Instagram / Nia Jax
"♥️"
Instagram / Trinity Fatu
"#rawreunion last night was epic"
Instagram / Nattie Neidhart
"T.O. ♥️"
Instagram / Daria Berenato
"When u just really livin your best life"
Instagram / Ronda Rousey
"Handsome husband ✔️ Yosemite adventures ✔️ FTA ✔️"
Instagram / Leah Van Damme
"Him: Stop pushing my buttons. Me:
.
.
#RAW"
Instagram / Trinity Fatu
"I got a new #popsocket"
Instagram / Nia Jax
"Remind them.....#ThrowBack To when @alexa_bliss_wwe_ & I were in a Marriott courtyard and she became a professional photographer"
Instagram / Ronda Rousey
"We've got a survivor! we're gunna need more beer, slugs are decimating my strawberries!!"
Instagram / Daria Berenato
"Only playin if it's my game #putyourhairupandsquareup"
Instagram / Leah Van Damme
"Oh my god, I'm totally buggin."
Instagram / Trinity Fatu
Instagram / Nia Jax
Instagram / Natalya Neidhart
"Hope was such a good girl on our flight back to Tampa today...@pawschicago"
"#SelfieSunday ��✌ #SuckInThatTummyForThisSelfie ��"
"It's a wet hair, no extensions, hardly any make up kinda day. Loving Tulum ❤️"
"Coffee SLOWLY kicking in! Photo cred to my perky sis @thenikkibella ��☕️ #delayedflight #exhausted #moresleep #morecoffee #needjosielove #travel #roadlife"
Instagram/@natbynature
"You belong somewhere you feel free. -Tom Petty ��"
Instagram/@TheNikkiBella
"Good Mornin' Rebels!��☕️ #rebel #spiritualgangster #coffeebreak #hungover #prada #einsteinbros"
"Backstage with @summerraewwe In #WWEGreensboro. We wanna see the best captions for this photo! Go!"
"Had to show everyone at my @wizardworld Q&A panel how amazing my drawing was from 6year old #Zariyana ������ there would be no way I could even stay in between the lines�� and the fact that she hand drew it all, so awesome!!!"
Instagram/@natbynature
"Beautiful morning with these kittens at the divine @angrybearkitchen in #WWEColumbus ����������"
"Who doesn't love the Care Bears!!!??? ❤️"
Instagram/@TheNikkiBella
"������ Bride & Groom ������ #johnpaulataker #NBCUCable #UpFronts #TotalDivas"
"Laying out with @thenikkibella �� #mikoh #swim #sunshine #life"
"Trust me when I say this ostrich has a LOT of attitude! Thanks @kiddwwe! #totaldivas"
"What does a Diva do in #NYC? Hit up Spandex World! It's a wrassler' thing! :))) #TotalDivas"
"✈✈✈ next stop @jonathan_coyle ����❤ See you soon my ❤!"
"Nueva pareja de baile? ������ #wwebattleground #ItsSummerTime"
"Caution! Things may have gotten a little hot tonight in #wwekingston! @wwe"
"Ocean, massage, pina colada....life is good. ��☀����"
"Let @thebriebella dress me in her vintage jumpsuit today ❤️"
"Cruising on the island!"
"Thank you so much @emmaoclothing1 for my amazing crochet dress! It was perfect in curaçao! ���� #TotalDivas #Grateful"
"@jonathanfatu ��"
"Just a little #TotalDivas breakfast on a rooftop in DC before #RAW tonight! What a beautiful day!! ☀️�� #ItsSummerTime #wwe"
"Watching the #USA World Cup game with @the_all_american and fam here at Twin Peaks! Just missing my twin @thenikkibella ...we need our third amigo.... #Bellas #WorldCup #Soccer #Family"
"Win or lose, supporting @ussoccer and team #USA always looks good. #Proud #TeamUsa #ItsSummerTime #Zummer"
"Localist. #locallove #localfarms #braniel #hopdoddy"
"Rocking my bathing suit by @princessarmor in the islands!!!"
""And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free. And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me." Lee Greenwood"
Check back here for updates on the real women behind Total Divas' new season!
