Check Out the Total Divas' Latest Pictures Ahead of Season 9

Missing your weekly dose of WWE women?

Join the club. Total Divas returns to E! Wednesday, October 2, at 10 p.m., so fans of the empowering female-fronted reality series don't have too long to wait before our beloved band of wrestling superstars jumps back into the ring for a ninth season. In the meantime—curious to know what the athletes have been getting up to since last year's finale? There's a remedy for that.

Catch up with returning cast members and longtime WWE favorites Nattie Neidhart, Trinity Fatu (AKA Natalya and Naomi, respectively), Nia Jax and Carmella by checking out the photo gallery below. And while you're at it, start getting acquainted with Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville, new installments to the cast roster who will make their Divas debut during the upcoming October premiere.