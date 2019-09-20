Splash and Save 45% Off Hunter Boots

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Rainy days no longer have to be a drag thanks to stylish—and iconic—Hunter rain boots. And lucky for us Nordstrom Rack is having a splash of a flash sale on all women's styles up to 45% off! For comparison, these fall must-have boots originally run upwards of $150, but for the next two days you can score a pair for $80. With that much savings you might as well snag two (or three).

With a surprisingly epic color wheel to choose from, and an even larger selection of styles, there's a pair to match just your personality.

Check out seven of our favorites below.