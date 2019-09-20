Inside Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's "Surprising" New Romance

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott "like each other a lot."

The New Girl alum, who announced her split with husband Jacob Pechenik in early September, has recently been spending time with the Property Brothers star. The celeb duo reportedly met while filming a segment for James Corden's Carpool Karaoke series last month, which they taped alongside siblings Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

On Thursday afternoon, Zooey, 39, and Jonathan, 41, stepped out together for lunch at Clementine in Beverly Hills, where they were spotted holding hands.

"They were really sweet together chatting over their meal and smiling at one another," an eyewitness tells E! News of the couple. "They held hands and talked quietly when they left. She was looking up at him and smiling."