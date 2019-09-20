Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charity Donation With Baby Archie Makes a Splash

Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal
You're never too young to start doing good!
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son may only be five months old, baby Archie is already starting to explore the charity world.
According to Harper's Bazaar, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated in the name of their baby boy to help an ambitious project come to life.
Thanks to the family's $5,000 donation, a swimming pool will now be built in Guinjata Bay, Mozambique to teach locals how to swim.
So how did this donation come about? Swim coach Adam Knight had been running a JustGiving.com fundraiser for almost a month in hopes of raising enough money to build a pool.
When he saw a mystery donor—simply named Archie HMW—donate, Adam thought it could just be the royal family.
"I said to my colleague, 'That has to be Harry and Meghan,'" he shared with Harper's Bazaar. "We made some calls and were able to verify that it was from them, which is just incredible. Without that donation and support this would not be happening."
According to the outlet, Meghan came across the fundraising page after browsing their most recent Instagram posts. After learning more about the cause, she couldn't help but pay it forward.
Thanks to Archie's donation, a swimming pool could be complete as early as next August. The venue will provide a safe space for kids to train and learn how to swim. And believe it or not, 90 percent of the local population today is unable to swim.
"Having our own pool means we'll be able to double the amount of swimming lessons and also help create paying jobs for the teachers we've trained," Adam shared. "Swimming isn't just a skill that ensures the safety of children and adults in the surrounding areas. It also provides employment opportunities in an area that thrives on marine eco-tourism and scuba diving trips, but has so many living below the poverty line."
He continued, "Now that we're able to go ahead with this, we will all be thinking of Archie when we open the pool next August. What started out as a passion project is now transforming a community and beyond."
Nicely done, Meghan, Harry and Archie.
