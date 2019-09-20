Meghan McCain Leaves The View Set After Clash With Co-Host

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 11:12 AM
Tempers flared on The View this Friday.
At the start of the daytime talk show's final episode this week, the ladies of the View table got to discussing recent reports of a whistleblower complaint allegedly involving President Donald Trumpand Ukraine. While the president has already tweeted a denial, the subject spurred co-host Meghan McCain to bring up her stance on Julian Assange, arguing if you think the whistleblower is a hero, you should also have a problem with Wikileaks.
Then, as the debate heated up with some co-hosts confused over McCain's argument, she yelled, "Excuse me!" at co-host Ana Navarro and interjected with, "Maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it."
After talking over Navarro's response, McCain told her she didn't know what she had just said. "I said don't scream at me. I'm two feet away," Navarro fired back.
"That's so rude, Ana," McCain told her as Behar tossed to commercial. "Welcome back."
Then, as cameras panned the audience, McCain could be seen walking away from the table while the rest of the women remained. After a commercial break, she was back in her seat, though her brief exit was long enough to spark headlines.
As for Navarro, she made no mention of the exchange on social media, where she instead documented a visit from her gal pals.
"Dear friends from Miami stopped by @theviewabc today," she captioned a group shot on the set. "I [heart] that this a group of lifelong friends who take a girls-trip to NYC every year to have fun and celebrate their friendship."
