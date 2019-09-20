Meghan McCain Leaves The View Set After Clash With Co-Host

Tempers flared on The View this Friday.

At the start of the daytime talk show's final episode this week, the ladies of the View table got to discussing recent reports of a whistleblower complaint allegedly involving President Donald Trumpand Ukraine. While the president has already tweeted a denial, the subject spurred co-host Meghan McCain to bring up her stance on Julian Assange, arguing if you think the whistleblower is a hero, you should also have a problem with Wikileaks.

Then, as the debate heated up with some co-hosts confused over McCain's argument, she yelled, "Excuse me!" at co-host Ana Navarro and interjected with, "Maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it."