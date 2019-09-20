Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Misha Nonoo's Star-Studded Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 10:48 AM

Meghan Markle looked stunning as she arrived with Prince Harryat her good friend and designer Misha Nonoo's wedding to energy entrepreneur Michael Hess in Rome on Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black embroidered tulle Valentino gown with sheer puff sleeves to the event as well as her signature messy bun and sparking earrings. She attended the event with husband Prince Harry, who wore a black tux. The two arrived in Rome a day earlier.

The wedding ceremony is set to take place in the evening at the Villa Aurelia. It is quite the star-studded affair. Other guests include Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess BeatriceIvanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, his brother Joshua Kushner and wife and model Karlie KlossKaty Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom and James Corden. Ivanka wore a draped peach gown to the event, while Katy sported an off-the-shoulder pink chiffon dress and thick white cat eye sunglasses.

The bride is credited with playing matchmaker for Meghan and Harry, who wed in 2018. Last week, the duchess ended her maternity leave and attended a launch of the Smart Set capsule collection, a workwear line created in collaboration with the charity Smart Works. Misha designed a shirt for the collection.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

See photos of Meghan, Harry and other guests at the wedding:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Misha Nonoo Wedding

REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at her BFF's wedding in Rome.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Misha Nonoo Wedding

ANSA via AP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all smiles.

Princess Beatrice, Misha Nonoo Wedding

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Princess Beatrice

We spot Prince Harry's cousin.

Misha Nonoo, Princess Eugenie, Misha Nonoo Wedding

CLAUDIO PERI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Misha Nonoo and Princess Eugenie

Here comes the bride! She is marrying Michael Hess. Pictured next to her is Prince Harry's cousin.

Gayle King, Misha Ninoo Wedding

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Gayle King

The TV personality arrives in an elegant green gown.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Misha Nonoo Wedding

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The engaged couple makes their entrance.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Misha Nonoo Wedding

CLAUDIO PERI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The two make their way through the venue.

Ivanka Trump, Misha Nonoo Wedding

REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Ivanka Trump

Donald Trump's daughter is spotted at the wedding.

Karlie Kloss, Misha Nonoo Wedding

ANSA via AP

Karlie Kloss

The model arrives at the venue.

Karlie Kloss, Misha Ninoo Wedding

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Karlie Kloss

The model appears in her wedding attire.

James Corden, Misha Nonoo Wedding

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

James Corden

The Late Late Show host arrives at the wedding.

Meghan and Harry did not bring along their 4-month-old son, Archie Harrison, on their trip to Italy.

On Monday, they will travel with the baby to South Africa to begin his first Royal tour.

