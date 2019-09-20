The Masked Singer's New Retro Promo Will Get "Stars In Disguise" Stuck In Your Head

Prepare to be singing a new little ditty all day long.

Fox is airing a brand new but very old school promo for season two of The Masked Singer during the Emmys on Sunday, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the spot which gives us our new favorite song: "They're Stars In Disguise."

These are the very good lyrics:

When it comes to new shows, it's number one

Not surprising 'cause it's full of family fun

Only one show makes the whole world ask

Who's that behind the mask?

On the Masked Singer, they're stars in disguise

You all know the song, but who are you singing along with?

It sounds like someone you know, 'cause on the Masked Singer

They're stars in disguise!

Catchy, right? Watch the full promo below!