EXCLUSIVE!

The Masked Singer's New Retro Promo Will Get "Stars In Disguise" Stuck In Your Head

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 9:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Prepare to be singing a new little ditty all day long. 

Fox is airing a brand new but very old school promo for season two of The Masked Singer during the Emmys on Sunday, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the spot which gives us our new favorite song: "They're Stars In Disguise." 

These are the very good lyrics: 

When it comes to new shows, it's number one
Not surprising 'cause it's full of family fun
Only one show makes the whole world ask
Who's that behind the mask?
On the Masked Singer, they're stars in disguise
You all know the song, but who are you singing along with?
It sounds like someone you know, 'cause on the Masked Singer
They're stars in disguise!

Catchy, right? Watch the full promo below!

Watch

T-Pain Felt Bad Defeating Gladys Knight on Masked Singer

The Masked Singer returns next week with a whole new crop of secret celebrity singers, and there are even more of them this time. While season one had 12 celebs in costume, season two has 16, and they're even more deranged. An egg, wearing an egg hat. An ice cream cone. A Thingamajig. A steam punk fox! 

Last week, Fox aired a special retrospective featuring a look back at season one and some new clues for season two, but to really figure out who's behind each of the wacky and wild masks, you'll have to tune in when the show returns on Wednesday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox. 

We were even on hand to watch the taping of one of the episodes, and we can tell you it's maybe an even wilder time than it was last season. We've also been going insane for weeks trying to figure out who's who, so trust us, we'll be here to obsess over the clues with (for?) you. 

Watch the promo above, and get your guesses ready for Fox, Thingamajig, Ice Cream, Panda, Rottweiler, Tree, Butterfly, Skeleton, Flamingo, Flower, Eagle, Black Widow, Penguin, or Leopard. 

Tune in to see the promo air during the Emmys this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Masked Singer , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tom Welling, Smallville

Tom Welling Is Clark Kent Again for Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

"Friends" Star James Michael Tyler Reflects on Gunther 25 Years Later

"Friends" Star Maggie Wheeler aka Janice Can Still Do Iconic Laugh

Selena Gomez, Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec

Selena Gomez's Shark Tank Dreams Have Finally Come True

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey Stars Allen Leech and Elizabeth McGovern Spilled a Bunch of Delightful Secrets

The Crown

The Crown Season 3 Trailer Tackles the Transition From Claire Foy to Olivia Colman Head On

Mike Schur, TV Shows

From Sunnyside to The Office, Your Guide to Michael Schur's TV Universe

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.