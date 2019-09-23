Law and Order: SVU Boss on Season 21's Changes, Returning Faces and Diversity

For more than 20 years, viewers have watched Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson. They've watched as she nailed the bad guy, they watched as she comforted a survivor and they watched as she fiercely protected her own. Now, Law & Order: SVU is making TV history with season 21 as it becomes the longest-running primetime scripted drama.

It's a big year for SVU, and there are even bigger plans afoot, according to returning executive producer and showrunner Warren Leight.

Leight, who served as showrunner from seasons 13-17, said there's always pressure to deliver, not just because it's a history-making season.