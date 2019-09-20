Beyoncé Shares Intimate Photos of Jay-Z and Her Kids as She Says Goodbye to 37

Beyoncé is saying goodbye to year 37.

The singer, who turned 38 years old earlier this month, looked back on her past year in a heartfelt noted posted to her website on Friday.

"Thank you from the depths of me for all my birthday loving," Queen B wrote. "I had an incredible B-day! I'm grateful for every breath. I thank God for all of my blessings, my wins and my losses. I thank God for all of you! I would have posted earlier but I had work to do. I gotta job baaaaby. Here is Your B at 37. Love y'all."

The Grammy winner also shared a series of photos from her 37th year. The sweet snapshots showed the artist vacationing in Sardinia, dressing up for Halloween, attending Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party and so much more. Of course, there were also plenty of precious pics of her posing alongside her husband Jay-Z and their three kids—Blue Ivy Carter, Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.