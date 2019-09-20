See These 2019 Emmy-Nominated Stars at Their First Emmys Ever

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 3:00 AM
Some of the nominees of the 2019 Emmys will take their first walk down an Emmy Awards red carpet this Sunday. For others, it won't be their first rodeo.
Emilia Clarke, who is nominated for an Emmy for the fourth time for her role of Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, attended her first Emmys in 2012. Her co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, both nominated for their roles of Arya Stark and sister Sansa Stark, walked their first Emmys red carpet in 2015. Williams was 18 at the time.
That's how old Jason Bateman, nominated this year for his role of Marty Byrde on Ozark for the second time, was when he attended his first Emmy Awards in 1987. At the time, he was a cast member on Valerie, alongside the late Valerie Harper.
Eight-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus is obviously an Emmy vet. She attended her first Emmys in 1992, when she was nominated for her first Emmy Award, for her role of Elaine on Seinfeld. She would go on to win one for her role four years later. At the 2019 ceremony, she is nominated for an award for her role of Selena Meyer on Veep for the seventh time.
See photos of 2019 Emmy-nominated stars at their first Emmys:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
...at the 2012 Emmys.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
...at the 2011 Emmys.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
..aaat the 2015 Emmys.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
...at the 2015 Emmys.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage)
...at the 2011 Emmys.
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
...at the 1987 Emmys.
Article continues below
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
at the 2016 Emmys.
Steve Granitz/WireImage,
...at the 2018 Emmys.
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
...at the 2005 Emmys.
Article continues below
J. Vespa/WireImage)
...at the 2018 Emmys.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
...at the 2017 Emmys.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
...at the 2013 Emmys.
Article continues below
Barry King/Getty Images
...at the 2016 Emmys.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
...at the 2007 Emmys.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
...at the 2014 Emmys.
Article continues below
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
...at the 2012 Emmys.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
...at the 2014 Emmys.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
...at the 2015 Emmys.
Article continues below
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
...at the 1992 Emmys.
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
...at the 1998 Emmys.
The 71st Primetime Emmys will air live on FOX from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?