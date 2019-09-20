See These 2019 Emmy-Nominated Stars at Their First Emmys Ever

Some of the nominees of the 2019 Emmys will take their first walk down an Emmy Awards red carpet this Sunday. For others, it won't be their first rodeo.

Emilia Clarke, who is nominated for an Emmy for the fourth time for her role of Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, attended her first Emmys in 2012. Her co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, both nominated for their roles of Arya Stark and sister Sansa Stark, walked their first Emmys red carpet in 2015. Williams was 18 at the time.

That's how old Jason Bateman, nominated this year for his role of Marty Byrde on Ozark for the second time, was when he attended his first Emmy Awards in 1987. At the time, he was a cast member on Valerie, alongside the late Valerie Harper.

Eight-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus is obviously an Emmy vet. She attended her first Emmys in 1992, when she was nominated for her first Emmy Award, for her role of Elaine on Seinfeld. She would go on to win one for her role four years later. At the 2019 ceremony, she is nominated for an award for her role of Selena Meyer on Veep for the seventh time.