Why Celebrity Moms Can't Stop Talking About BB Lifestyle Skincare

Eunji Paula Kim
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're a mom, chances are you want skincare that is affordable, accessible and provides results.
Luckily, BB Lifestyle is here and more than a few famous Hollywood parents are buzzing about the company.
"I need something that works without so many steps to make me feel good when I'm on the go all the time!" Jessica Hall shared with E! News before hosting a BB Lifestyle luncheon with her famous mom friends. "I love how BB Lifestyle leaves my face after using the foaming face wash. It leaves nothing behind but a good, clean, soft feel."
As it turns out, she may not be alone. During the intimate gathering at Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills earlier this month, moms like Beverley Mitchell, Kendra Wilkinson, The Bachelorette's DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, The Hills: New Beginnings star Ashley Slack and Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid were able to experience the products first hand.
"I'm so excited for my friend Jessica's endeavor with BB Lifestyle and I can't wait to try out these products!" Tori Spelling shared with us. Take a look at some of the items available for moms and beauty lovers below.
For those who love working out, this broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen is created to keep up with the rigorous demands of outdoor activity. BB Lifestyle's top-selling products also happen to be their sunscreens. We're just sayin'...
Moms will be impressed with the product that is fragrance free and filled with natural ingredients. "I like the sunscreen. I need sun protection," Kendra shared with Jessica at the luncheon.
This soothing cleanser removes impurities while hydrating, leaving skin feeling ultra-clean and refreshed. An added bonus? It's made from natural flower extracts for sensitive skin.
Jessica Hall said her favorite product may just be the recovery gel. "It helps with redness and hydration," she explained to E! News. "You can apply it not only to your face, but also to your neck and chest, which a lot of people seem to neglect."
