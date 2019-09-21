EXCLUSIVE!

What Not to Wear's Makeup Artist Reveals 7 Beauty Products You'll Want to Wear

by Cassie Esparza | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 3:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get ready to get Carmindized!

You might remember Carmindy as the resident beauty expert on TLC's show What Not to Wear, but now you'll see her on QVC! The veteran makeup artist is partnering with the network to launch their first exclusive beauty brand, Carmindy Beauty.

The makeup line was inspired by the very women Carmindy worked with on the TLC hit show. "The most common beauty mistake women were dealing with on What Not to Wear was a serious lack of self-confidence," the veteran makeup artist shared with E! News exclusively. "I created my line as a way to enhance a woman's unique and individual beauty in an easy and natural looking way."

Carmindy hopes the beauty brand will make it easier for women to use makeup to celebrate their features rather than hide them. "I wanted to create an anxiety-free makeup collection that is numbered in order of application so you get it right every time," the beauty expert shared. "This makes Carmindy Beauty different from any other line because it's not only a makeup line, but a routine."

In case you're still looking for more expert tips to enhance your makeup routine, tune in to watch Carmindy Beauty this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on QVC .

But for now, here's seven products your daily makeup wardrobe needs from this collection!

Carmindizing Skin System

This four-piece collection will make getting ready in the morning a breeze. "Just choose your shade for my Carmindizing Skin System and all four products arrive in your shade and work in tandem and in order," Carmindy shared about the collection.

E-Comm: Carmindy
$70 QVC
5 Minute Face System

If you want to take a basic look the extra mile, this 5-Minute Face System is the way to go! This makeup kit works on all skin tones and, again, is numbered in order of application. "It's your daily basic makeup wardrobe," Carmindy shared. "You will be polished, never painted."

E-Comm: Carmindy
$60 QVC
Carmindizing Foundation

With so many options out there, finding the right foundation can be daunting. The Carmindizing foundation is perfect since "it can be used as thin as a tint or as a fuller coverage foundation," Carmindy explained. "It mimics the skin's natural texture and allows your skin to show through."

E-Comm: Carmindy
$39 QVC
I Got You Mascara

If your lashes have suffered from the harshness of waterproof mascara, this one is for you! Carmindy created the I Got You Mascara with a skinny wand that gets every lash from root to tip and is buildable. The best part? "After a long day you don't need make up remover," Carmindy shared. "Just wash your face with warm water and face cleanser and it slips off like little tubes. Easy!"

E-Comm: Carmindy
$24 QVC
Eye Enhancer Eye Shadow Trio

This palette of nude tones will take your basic Carmindy Beauty look to the next level. You can pair the three shades dry to create a daily natural look or you can use them wet to create the perfect glam look for a night out!

E-Comm: Carmindy
$26 QVC
Best Brow Forward Brow Pencil

Brows on fleek! The Best Brow Forward Brow Pencil comes in three different waterproof shades for a long-lasting look. You can use this pencil to create precise, hair-like strokes that give your brows a natural-looking finish.

E-Comm: Carmindy
$24 QVC
Look Over Here Lip Crayon

It's the best of both worlds! If you're looking for a bright night-out lip or a natural hint of color, the Look Over Here Lip Crayon is for you. As Carmindy said, "We have only one life, so let's love ourselves and play!"

E-Comm: Carmindy
$22 QVC

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

