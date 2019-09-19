Friends Fans Are Freaking Out Over Cole Sprouse's Return to Central Perk Couch

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 4:50 PM

Cole Sprouse

Warner Bros.

No one told us Thursday was gonna be this way.

Just in case you've been missing out, pop culture fans are celebrating 25 years of the beloved NBC comedy Friends. One of those admirers just so happens to be Cole Sprouse who was able to visit a TV landmark.

In photos obtained by E! News, the former Friends star paid tribute to the series by reuniting with Joey's (Matt LeBlanc) stuffed penguin, Hugsy, on the Central Perk couch.

"The One Where Ben Grew Up. @ColeSprouse #Friends25," the show's official Twitter account read online.

For those who may not have watched every episode, we're not here to judge. But unfortunately, you missed out on Cole's scenes between 2000 and 2002 when he played Ross' (David Schwimmer) son from a previous marriage.

Watch

Friends Is Heading to the Big Screen

While he stopped making appearances in later seasons, Cole continued to soar in Hollywood by appearing in The Suite Life on Deck and Riverdale.

Cole Sprouse

Warner Bros.

Friends fans can have a chance to pose for a similar photo as the couch tour hits many cities across the country.

Warner Bros. is also teaming up with Fathom Events for "Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary," a screening of 12 fan-favorite episodes over three nights. The event will take place in more than a thousand theatres in the United States over three nights on September 23, September 28 and October 2.

And most recently, Ralph Lauren dropped an entire collection in honor of Rachel Green's (Jennifer Aniston) iconic ensembles.

The designer brand and Bloomindale's have teamed up with Warner Bros. to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary with fabulous designs.

In other words, Friends lives on in more ways than one!

