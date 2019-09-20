6 Vivienne Westwood x Vans Kicks to Step Out in Style

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 3:00 AM

Vans x Vivienne Westwood Collection, Ecomm

Vans

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Vans has collaborated with Vivienne Westwood on an exclusive collection of must-have Fall sneakers that push boundaries and celebrate fearless individualism. And they are out in stores and online TODAY!

The two fashion giants—known for marching to the beat of their own drum—have come together to deliver six Vans Classic silhouettes that'll help you raise your own fashion freak flag high. Nostalgia meets modern street culture in these reimagined iconic Westwood archive prints and graphics. Our only issue is we can't decide which pair is our favorite!

Decide for yourself below!

Sk8-Hi

Luxury meets major cool-factor in these taupe high tops.

Vans x Vivienne Westwood Collection, Ecomm
$130 Vans
Sk8-Hi Platform

Up your street cred in these fabulous black high tops.

Vans x Vivienne Westwood Collection, Ecomm
$120 Vans
Checkerboard Slip-On

Classic meets high fashion in these checkerboard reboots.

Vans x Vivienne Westwood Collection, Ecomm
$70 Vans
Style #53

Punk meets prep in these modern slides.

Vans x Vivienne Westwood Collection, Ecomm
$85 Vans
Old Skool

Throw it back in style in these maroon kicks with thunder bolt design.

Vans x Vivienne Westwood Collection, Ecomm
$80 Vans
Authentic

Stay true in these futuristic blue sneaks with thunderbolts design. 

Vans x Vivienne Westwood Collection, Ecomm
$70 Vans
