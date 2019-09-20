6 Vivienne Westwood x Vans Kicks to Step Out in Style

Vans
by Jake Thompson | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 3:00 AM
Vans has collaborated with Vivienne Westwood on an exclusive collection of must-have Fall sneakers that push boundaries and celebrate fearless individualism. And they are out in stores and online TODAY!
The two fashion giants—known for marching to the beat of their own drum—have come together to deliver six Vans Classic silhouettes that'll help you raise your own fashion freak flag high. Nostalgia meets modern street culture in these reimagined iconic Westwood archive prints and graphics. Our only issue is we can't decide which pair is our favorite!
Decide for yourself below!
Luxury meets major cool-factor in these taupe high tops.
Up your street cred in these fabulous black high tops.
Classic meets high fashion in these checkerboard reboots.
Punk meets prep in these modern slides.
Throw it back in style in these maroon kicks with thunder bolt design.
Stay true in these futuristic blue sneaks with thunderbolts design.
