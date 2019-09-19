Sarah Hyland Thanks Brother for Giving Her Kidney on 2 Year Anniversary of Transplant

Sarah Hyland is celebrating another two years of life thanks to her brother Ian Hyland.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Modern Family star shares, "2 years ago today my precious little brother gave me the gift of life. Thank you for not only giving me your f--king kidney but for everything else you do. I love you so much @thehotterhyland."

"happy Kidneyversary!!!!" she adds.

The actress previously shared that she had some hesitations about receiving a kidney from her brother, especially since the last transplant from her father was unsuccessful. "When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does," she revealed in December 2018. "For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad."

But being in a poor state of health left her with no choice. So she and Ian went under the knife on September.