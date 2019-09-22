Mark Wahlberg's Grotto Gets a $500,000 Makeover on Flip It Like Disick: See the Results!

Contemporary is cool, but how many people can say their backyard is home to a water park-sized grotto previously enjoyed by Mark Wahlberg's inner circle?

The Beverly Hills estate whose hillside landscape and extravagant amenities set the stage for HBO's Entourage mansion wasn't quite ready for purchase by the end of Sunday's new Flip It Like Disick, but it was well on its way there. After Scott Disick and big-league developer Ilan Sharone worked their construction magic on the $12.4 million property's Playboy Mansion-like grotto, the place was at least a few steps closer to market-ready. And for $500,000, the outdoor mini makeover didn't break the bank, either.

But, in what's starting to sound like business as usual for real estate folks, it seemed like there was no way the grotto refurbishment was going to happen until just before it actually did. The impressive final product trailed a lengthy conversation between Scott and his new partner about whether the rocky watering hole was worth revamping at all.