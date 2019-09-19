Mayim Bialik To Open a Cat Café in New Show, Produced With Big Bang Theory Costar Jim Parsons

Mayim Bialik has found her first post-Big Bang Theory TV gig.

The actress formerly known as Amy Farrah-Fowler is teaming up with Jim Parsons, the man formerly known as Amy's husband, Sheldon Cooper, to executive produce a new series potentially for Fox called Carla, according to THR.

Bialik will star in the series, which is based on a U.K. series called Miranda. The show is about Carla, a 39 year-old woman who spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky in an effort to prove to her mother that you can have everything you want.