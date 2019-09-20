From Sunnyside to The Office, Your Guide to Michael Schur's TV Universe

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mike Schur, TV Shows

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Everybody has a distinct style, and TV shows and the people behind them are no different. You know when you're watching a show that counts Michael Schur as an executive producer.

From The Office to The Good Place, there's a distinct style to Schur's TV offerings. This fall, another show joins the pantheon of Mike Schur shows—Sunnyside.

Created by Kal Penn and frequent Schur collaborator Matt Murray, Sunnyside stars Penn as Garrett Modi, a former New York City councilman who loses his position due to his behavior. But Garrett finds his way to redemption by teaching immigrants the lessons needed for them to pass the citizenship test.

Watch

Kal Penn Says Sunnyside on NBC Is His Dream Show

Murray said all of the shows in the Schur-verse share something similar. "I think all of those shows share the same thing, which is, like, there's a core idea at the center of them," he told E! News at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. "And I think this is one that hasn't really been explored in this way."

Sunnyside is "an opportunity to sort of look at the issue of immigration and how people get to this country in a way that can be funny…we're not trying to be a history/civics lesson of the week, certainly," Murray said. "But like if a little of it rubs off while you're watching a show about six weird friends in New York City, then great."

Below, get a rundown of the Schur-verse. Note, we only spotlighted shows he served as an executive producer on, not other shows he previously worked on like The Comeback and Saturday Night Live.

Steve Carell, The Office

Justin Lubin/NBC

The Office

The Office ran for nine seasons on NBC from 2005-2013. Mike Schur was an executive producer on the series and also played Dwight's (Rainn Wilson) cousin Mose. He penned 12 episodes and appeared in 13.

PARKS AND RECREATION

Ben Cohen/NBC

Parks and Recreation

Mike Schur co-created Parks and Rec with The Office's Greg Daniels. Amy Poehler starred as Leslie Knope, a local government employee with big dreams, for seven seasons from 2009-2015.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Brooklyn 99

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This cop comedy which jumped from Fox to NBC was co-created by Mike Schur and Dan Goor back in 2013. The series' cast includes Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher as police officers in a precinct in Brooklyn.

Article continues below

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Netflix

Master of None

While the Netflix comedy series was created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, Mike Schur served as an executive producer on it.

The Good Place, Manny Jacinto

NBC

The Good Place

For four seasons, Mike Schur's The Good Place asked viewers what it means to be a good person. Schur created the afterlife comedy starring an ensemble cast with Kristen Bell and Ted Danson as the leads that's wrapping up its run on NBC in 2020.

Abby's, Natalie Morales

NBC

Abby's

Natalie Morales starred in this comedy about Abby, a woman who runs an unlicensed bar in her backyard. Mike Schur served as executive producer.

Article continues below

Sunnyside

NBC

Sunnyside

Sunnyside was created by Kal Penn and Matt Murray. Murray worked with Mike Schur, an executive producer on Sunnyside, on a number of shows including Parks and Rec and The Good Place.

Sunnyside premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , The Office , Parks And Recreation , Entertainment , Apple News , VG , NBC

Trending Stories

Latest News
Selena Gomez, Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec

Selena Gomez's Shark Tank Dreams Have Finally Come True

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey Stars Allen Leech and Elizabeth McGovern Spilled a Bunch of Delightful Secrets

The Crown

The Crown Season 3 Trailer Tackles the Transition From Claire Foy to Olivia Colman Head On

Chris Bukowski, Demi Burnett, Katie Morton, Bachelor In Paradise

Why Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett Is Worried About Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Inside Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Rise to Fame

Law and Order: SVU

20 Surprising Secrets About Law & Order: SVU Revealed

Iggy Azalea Calls Wendy Williams a "Crackhead"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.