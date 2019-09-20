From Sunnyside to The Office, Your Guide to Michael Schur's TV Universe

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 6:00 AM
Everybody has a distinct style, and TV shows and the people behind them are no different. You know when you're watching a show that counts Michael Schur as an executive producer.
From The Office to The Good Place, there's a distinct style to Schur's TV offerings. This fall, another show joins the pantheon of Mike Schur shows—Sunnyside.
Created by Kal Penn and frequent Schur collaborator Matt Murray, Sunnyside stars Penn as Garrett Modi, a former New York City councilman who loses his position due to his behavior. But Garrett finds his way to redemption by teaching immigrants the lessons needed for them to pass the citizenship test.
Murray said all of the shows in the Schur-verse share something similar. "I think all of those shows share the same thing, which is, like, there's a core idea at the center of them," he told E! News at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour. "And I think this is one that hasn't really been explored in this way."
Sunnyside is "an opportunity to sort of look at the issue of immigration and how people get to this country in a way that can be funny…we're not trying to be a history/civics lesson of the week, certainly," Murray said. "But like if a little of it rubs off while you're watching a show about six weird friends in New York City, then great."
Below, get a rundown of the Schur-verse. Note, we only spotlighted shows he served as an executive producer on, not other shows he previously worked on like The Comeback and Saturday Night Live.
The Office ran for nine seasons on NBC from 2005-2013. Mike Schur was an executive producer on the series and also played Dwight's (Rainn Wilson) cousin Mose. He penned 12 episodes and appeared in 13.
Mike Schur co-created Parks and Rec with The Office's Greg Daniels. Amy Poehler starred as Leslie Knope, a local government employee with big dreams, for seven seasons from 2009-2015.
This cop comedy which jumped from Fox to NBC was co-created by Mike Schur and Dan Goor back in 2013. The series' cast includes Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher as police officers in a precinct in Brooklyn.
While the Netflix comedy series was created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, Mike Schur served as an executive producer on it.
For four seasons, Mike Schur's The Good Place asked viewers what it means to be a good person. Schur created the afterlife comedy starring an ensemble cast with Kristen Bell and Ted Danson as the leads that's wrapping up its run on NBC in 2020.
Natalie Morales starred in this comedy about Abby, a woman who runs an unlicensed bar in her backyard. Mike Schur served as executive producer.
Sunnyside was created by Kal Penn and Matt Murray. Murray worked with Mike Schur, an executive producer on Sunnyside, on a number of shows including Parks and Rec and The Good Place.
Sunnyside premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.
