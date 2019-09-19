Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Split After 2 Years of Marriage

One relationship in Atlanta isn't all peaches and cream.

E! News can confirm Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly have split after two years of marriage.

"It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly," Kenya shared in a statement to E! News. "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward. "

Marc also released a statement expressing his desire to co-parent in a loving way.